Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.17% of ProAssurance worth $38,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 143,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,879,000 after purchasing an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ProAssurance by 88.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 210.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.14 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

