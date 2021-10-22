Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.24% of REGENXBIO worth $36,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.03 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

