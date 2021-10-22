Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $37,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $543,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,131.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,935 shares of company stock worth $28,849,146. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI opened at $66.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.