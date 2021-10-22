Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.92% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $38,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

