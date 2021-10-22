Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of CDK Global worth $37,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in CDK Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

