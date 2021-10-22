Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 536,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.30% of U.S. Silica worth $37,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after buying an additional 2,047,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 578,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $1,894,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.34 million, a P/E ratio of -154.29 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.