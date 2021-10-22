Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.11 Million Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.89% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $36,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 175.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NTB opened at $39.55 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.