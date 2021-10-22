Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.87 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,731 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of TPI Composites worth $36,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $45,189,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TPI Composites by 64.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $33.78 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

