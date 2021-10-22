Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.92 Million Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,877,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.47% of Waterstone Financial worth $36,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 47.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

