Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.24 Million Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,445,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $37,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

