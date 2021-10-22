Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.26 Million Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.13% of Liquidity Services worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LQDT opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $747.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

