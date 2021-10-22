Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.37 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.35% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $38,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 84.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.36.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.39 million, a P/E ratio of -35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

