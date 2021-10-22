Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.19 Million Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.74% of Middlesex Water worth $39,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Middlesex Water by 6.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total transaction of $316,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $33,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,229,150. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $106.89 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

