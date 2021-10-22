Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Planet Fitness worth $38,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

