Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,090 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.60% of Universal Electronics worth $36,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEIC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

