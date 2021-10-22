Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,952 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of SailPoint Technologies worth $36,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

