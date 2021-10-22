Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 351,101 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.07% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $35,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,523,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 54,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.