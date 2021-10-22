Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 48,741 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Incyte worth $38,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Incyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

