Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 62,724 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,155,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.50% of Perdoceo Education worth $38,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $748.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

