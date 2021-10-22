Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,043.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Peloton Interactive worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $229,827,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% in the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $95,574,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $94.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.47 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $41,320,002. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

