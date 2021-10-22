Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.09% of Camden National worth $36,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Camden National by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.