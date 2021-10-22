Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,336,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.55% of Retail Properties of America worth $38,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 900,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.