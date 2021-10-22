Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $39,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

