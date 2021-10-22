Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 107,710 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.84% of H&R Block worth $35,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,646 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

