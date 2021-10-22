Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,702 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.10% of Preferred Bank worth $39,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

