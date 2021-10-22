Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 162,104 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Weibo worth $38,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $50.72 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

