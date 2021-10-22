Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,540 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.44% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $38,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $632.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

