Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,289 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Vicor worth $35,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $144.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,758,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,156,726.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,813 shares of company stock worth $20,368,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.