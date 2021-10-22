Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,371 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.31% of Interface worth $38,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Interface by 124.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Interface by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 29.6% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $892.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.