Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.52% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $39,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,894,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC opened at $55.73 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

