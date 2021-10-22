Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,100 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.24% of Tompkins Financial worth $37,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1,246.4% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $81.56 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.