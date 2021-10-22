Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,547 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.99% of Haynes International worth $35,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 161,346 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 24,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

