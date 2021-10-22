Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,108 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.59% of Omega Flex worth $38,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFLX stock opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.02 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

