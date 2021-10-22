Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,834 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.92% of Anika Therapeutics worth $36,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.71 million, a P/E ratio of -46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.