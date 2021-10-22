Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 755,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.84% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $64.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $100,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

