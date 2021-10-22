Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.47% of Mercantile Bank worth $35,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $565.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.