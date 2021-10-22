Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.80% of B&G Foods worth $38,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 791,832 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 131.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 196,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1,287.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 285.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 129.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 107,620 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

