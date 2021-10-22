Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.75 ($4.73).

DLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 282.10 ($3.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.86. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Also, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

