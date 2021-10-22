Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $124.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

