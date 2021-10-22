DistX Reaches Market Cap of $13,116.91 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. DistX has a market capitalization of $13,116.91 and $29,503.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00072026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,323.26 or 0.99765843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.10 or 0.06462861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022030 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

