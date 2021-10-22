DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.
BOOM traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,918. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.23 million, a PE ratio of 298.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.
About DMC Global
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
