DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

BOOM traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,918. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.23 million, a PE ratio of 298.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

