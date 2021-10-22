DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.73. 1,534,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,827. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of -319.45 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

