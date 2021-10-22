DOGGY Achieves Market Cap of $26.56 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. DOGGY has a total market cap of $26.56 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00071916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,572.79 or 1.00029704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.44 or 0.06466073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021838 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,048,244,687 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

