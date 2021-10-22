Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,302 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of DG opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

