Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 4.84% of Domo worth $123,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,698,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 145,949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,469,000 after buying an additional 46,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

