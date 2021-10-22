DomRaider (DRT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One DomRaider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $625,828.64 and approximately $25.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00210654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004290 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.