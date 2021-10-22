Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) declared a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.69 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $200.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.