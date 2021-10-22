Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $951,714.17 and $92.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00072215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00107888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,331.68 or 1.00443048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.33 or 0.06549706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022103 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.