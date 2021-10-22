Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.37

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.37 and traded as high as $20.65. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 114,965 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $713.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 63.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.