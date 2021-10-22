DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Down 1.5%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.20). 17,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 111,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.91.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

